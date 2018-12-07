SPANISH FORK — City officials are seeking public input in the form of a survey on how to better accommodate and allow accessory dwelling units in the city.

Accessory dwelling units — better known as mother-in-law or basement apartments — are self-contained dwellings incorporated within an existing occupied structure.

Responses to the survey, which can be found at https://form.jotform.com/83194032798162, will remain confidential.

Residents who would like to participate in focus groups or interviews regarding accommodating accessory dwelling are asked to provide contact information https://form.jotform.com/83195173576163.