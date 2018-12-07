SALT LAKE CITY — The Natural History Museum of Utah will host a Noon Year’s Eve party on Monday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the family-friendly event, guests can enjoy hands-on activities, rockin' music and an anticipative countdown to the new year … a little early.

Tickets are $14.95 for adults; $12.95 for senior citizens 65 and older, and young adults 13 to 24; and $9.95 for children 3 to 12. Admission includes access to the museum’s current exhibit, “Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed.” Tickets are $2 off if purchased online at nhmu.utah.edu.

The museum is located at 301 Wakara Way.