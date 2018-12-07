SALT LAKE CITY — The first official trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” dropped Friday morning. And it’s raised questions about one superhero — Captain Marvel.

What happened: Fans went nuts over the release of the “Avengers 4” trailer. My colleague Sydney Chapman shared a slew of reactions from fans, who were sad, glad and ecstatic about the release of the trailer.

However: There are plenty of fans out there who are wondering about Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who will be making her debut in her own movie “Captain Marvel” a month before the new “Avengers” comes out.

Reaction: Here are some of those reactions.

Captain Marvel picking up Tony before he dies in space #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/qCj0ygZYm9 — Chris Daniels (@sirchrisdaniels) December 7, 2018

“i intercepted your distress calls. my name is captain marvel, i’m here to rescue you.” pic.twitter.com/FhmdUGqOUW — ✵ avengers: caroltony ✵ (@caroldnvers) December 7, 2018

Captain Marvel when she sees Tony stuck in space pic.twitter.com/PHcvNqV7l0 — Puneet Singh (@puneetsingh) December 7, 2018

So Captain Marvel is going to save Tony to start the movie? How does Ant Man get out of the Quantum Realm?! Where’s the rest of the Avengers who were alive ?! pic.twitter.com/h05E25tNjX — Pluto (@PlutoJO) December 7, 2018

Why?: Well, at the end of “Infinity War,” Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appears to make a call for Captain Marvel to come and save the world after The Decimation, which is also referred to as Thanos’ Snap.

But Captain Marvel appears nowhere in the new trailer.

Debut: Directors Anthony and Joe Russo said that Larson’s character Carol Danvers will debut in her own solo film before she arrives in “Avengers,” according to ComicBook.com.

Just remember: Fans who want to see “Captain Marvel” can watch the new trailer to her solo film, which dropped earlier this week.