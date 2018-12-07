SANDY — The Original Bridal Showcase, billed as the largest and longest-running bridal show in Utah, will be held at the Mountain America Exposition Center on Friday, Jan. 4, and Saturday, Jan. 5.

The show will feature more than 120 vendors with wedding related products and services such as bridal wear, tuxedos, cakes, caterers, wedding decor, invitations, photography, flowers, reception centers, music, videography, and honeymoon destinations.

Hours are Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with fashion shows scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults. Children under 12 get in free when accompanied by an adult. Discount coupons of $2 off admission are available at slcbridalshowcase.com.

The Mountain America Exposition Center is located at 9575 S. State.