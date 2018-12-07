LAYTON — The city has introduced a new mobile app to make it easier to pay utility bills, see what’s happening around the city and even be kept up to date with live alerts and notifications.

The free Layton City Mobile app is available on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The utility bill section allows residents to view or pay their bill with a few quick clicks. All transactions are secure and encrypted, and the community calendar feature allows users to view activities month by month.

The notification feature will alert residents when their bill is due as well as pass along important updates from the mayor or City Council. It will also keep users informed about upcoming recreation registrations or game cancellations.