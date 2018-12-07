PROVO — A 19-year-old Spanish Fork man was ordered Friday to at least five years and up to life in prison after he admitted to helping a teenage girl kill herself and filming the death in a canyon.

Fourth District Judge James Brady on Friday sentenced Tyerell Przybycien in the death of his former classmate, 16-year-old Jchandra Brown.

The girl would still be cheerleading and playing with her young nephews if not for Przybycien's involvement in her life, prosecutors said, calling him a "sociopath" who researched and carefully measured rope, nooses and trees before the teen's death.

“She was an anxious downcast teenager … trying to find her place in the world," said Utah County prosecutor Chad Grunander, adding that Przybycien was "the worst person for her in this trying time of her life."

In October, Przybycien admitted he did not try to help save the girl's life as he filmed her death from just a few feet away, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of child abuse homicide, a first-degree felony. Przybycien was originally charged with murder.

He had picked up the girl from work on May 5, driving her to the spot near Maple Lake. He was arrested after a turkey hunter came across Brown's body the following day. Among the items found at her feet was a rope, a receipt for its purchase with Pryzbycien's name, a handwritten note and a can of industrial strength air duster, court documents say.

The girl's mom, Sue Bryan, fought tears as she talked to the judge.

“There are no words to describe the nightmare that I endure," she says. "Because every day I wake up and have to live the horror of her death over and over again. And every morning I wake up hoping it's not true."

A shackled Przybycien apologized to the girl's mother, saying “what I did I'm not proud. And it doesn’t deserve pity.”

“I’m hoping, although I don’t derserve it, the victim's family will be able to forgive me for my immature and thoughtless and rash decisions," he said. He will try to improve so that one day he can have a career, family and home, he told the judge.

He appeared in close-cropped hair, white glasses and orange sneakers, sitting quietly for most of the hearing. His attorney, Gregory Stewart, said a mixture of alcohol and drug use, combined with his client's developing teen brain, led to "poor decisions," asking the judge to impose jail time and probation. Przybycien had just turned 18 at the time of the girl's death, he said.

In exchange for the guilty plea, a charge of desecration of a human body, a class B misdemeanor, was dropped. And as part of the bargain with prosecutors in a separate child pornography case, he admitted to a reduced count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.

