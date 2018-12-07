1 of 2
View 2 Items
Screenshot, 'Fortnite'
“Fortnite” dropped a new trailer for its seventh season, which officially launched on Thursday.
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — Santa Claus is invading “Fortnite.”

What’s going on: “Fortnite” dropped a new trailer for its seventh season and update, which officially launched Thursday.

  • The trailer shows a cartoonish display of an animated nutcracker soldier decorating his cabin for Christmas.
  • The camera pans out to reveal “Fortnite” characters watching the nutcracker on TV.
  • And then, suddenly, warplanes and an army start invading the land.
  • Cue a tattooed Santa Claus marching toward the house with a crew of mercenaries.

Watch the trailer below:

Technically: OK, so, technically Santa is named “Sgt. Winter” in the new season, according to PC Gamer.

  • The character’s description reads, “You don’t want to get on his list.”

How to unlock: Players can unlock the Sgt. Winter character after they reach level 23 of the Battle Pass.

Comment on this story
  • Battle Pass is an extra set of challenges that are unlocked by paying 950 V-Bucks (the game’s digital currency, which is about $9.50). You can buy a bundle of 1,000 V-Bucks for about $9.99.

Bigger picture: The new season of “Fortnite” will take gamers “to the slopes and skies" with an entirely new winter-based area of the Battle Royale mode's mapp.

  • “A mysterious iceberg has smashed into the island, bringing new frosty locations and gameplay, including a new flying vehicle: the Stormwing,” according to the video’s description.
  • That's right. Gamers will also have a chance to fly a plane in the updated version, which can lead to plenty of air scuffles.
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.