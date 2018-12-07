SALT LAKE CITY — Santa Claus is invading “Fortnite.”

What’s going on: “Fortnite” dropped a new trailer for its seventh season and update, which officially launched Thursday.

The trailer shows a cartoonish display of an animated nutcracker soldier decorating his cabin for Christmas.

The camera pans out to reveal “Fortnite” characters watching the nutcracker on TV.

And then, suddenly, warplanes and an army start invading the land.

Cue a tattooed Santa Claus marching toward the house with a crew of mercenaries.

Watch the trailer below:

Technically: OK, so, technically Santa is named “Sgt. Winter” in the new season, according to PC Gamer.

The character’s description reads, “You don’t want to get on his list.”

How to unlock: Players can unlock the Sgt. Winter character after they reach level 23 of the Battle Pass.

Battle Pass is an extra set of challenges that are unlocked by paying 950 V-Bucks (the game’s digital currency, which is about $9.50). You can buy a bundle of 1,000 V-Bucks for about $9.99.

Bigger picture: The new season of “Fortnite” will take gamers “to the slopes and skies" with an entirely new winter-based area of the Battle Royale mode's mapp.