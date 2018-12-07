1 of 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Santa Claus is invading “Fortnite.”
What’s going on: “Fortnite” dropped a new trailer for its seventh season and update, which officially launched Thursday.
- The trailer shows a cartoonish display of an animated nutcracker soldier decorating his cabin for Christmas.
- The camera pans out to reveal “Fortnite” characters watching the nutcracker on TV.
- And then, suddenly, warplanes and an army start invading the land.
- Cue a tattooed Santa Claus marching toward the house with a crew of mercenaries.
Watch the trailer below:
Technically: OK, so, technically Santa is named “Sgt. Winter” in the new season, according to PC Gamer.
- The character’s description reads, “You don’t want to get on his list.”
How to unlock: Players can unlock the Sgt. Winter character after they reach level 23 of the Battle Pass.
- Battle Pass is an extra set of challenges that are unlocked by paying 950 V-Bucks (the game’s digital currency, which is about $9.50). You can buy a bundle of 1,000 V-Bucks for about $9.99.
Bigger picture: The new season of “Fortnite” will take gamers “to the slopes and skies" with an entirely new winter-based area of the Battle Royale mode's mapp.
- “A mysterious iceberg has smashed into the island, bringing new frosty locations and gameplay, including a new flying vehicle: the Stormwing,” according to the video’s description.
- That's right. Gamers will also have a chance to fly a plane in the updated version, which can lead to plenty of air scuffles.