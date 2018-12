WEST VALLEY CITY — Police confirmed a two-vehicle crash left one driver dead and caused the other to be transported to a hospital early Friday morning.

The circumstances that led to the crash, as well was the injured driver's condition and identity of the driver who died, were not immediately known.

The crash in the area of of 3100 South and Redwood Road was reported to motorists about 5:30 a.m. by the Utah Department of Transportation.

More details will be reported as they become available.