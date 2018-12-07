LEHI — Utah Department of Transportation crews will close 2100 North under the I-15 bridge this weekend. On- and off-ramps to I-15 will remain open to traffic.
Motorists should plan for delays and use Pioneer Crossing or Lehi Main Street as alternate routes.
When 2100 North opens Monday morning, 2100 North will be reduced to one lane in each direction under I-15.
To keep traffic moving with lanes reduced, the interchange will be converted to a temporary diverging diamond interchange. The existing southbound I-15 on-ramp will close, and a temporary loop ramp to southbound I-15 will be available to traffic.
And as early as Monday, a temporary loop ramp to northbound I-15 will open, allowing bridge traffic to access northbound I-15 as another alternative to state Route 92.
The construction is part of the I-15 Technology Corridor project that will add two additional travel lanes in each direction; add a new bridge over I-15 at Triumph Boulevard near Mountain Point Medical Center; add one-way frontage roads between S.R. 92 and 2100 North, as well as redesigned interchanges at S.R. 92 and 2100 North. The project is expected to wrap up in 2020.