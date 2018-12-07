LEHI — Utah Department of Transportation crews will close 2100 North under the I-15 bridge this weekend. On- and off-ramps to I-15 will remain open to traffic.

Motorists should plan for delays and use Pioneer Crossing or Lehi Main Street as alternate routes.​

When 2100 North opens Monday morning, 2100 North will be reduced to one lane in each direction under I-15.

To keep traffic moving with lanes reduced, the interchange will be converted to a temporary diverging diamond interchange. The existing southbound I-15 on-ramp will close, and a temporary loop ramp to southbound I-15 will be available to traffic.

And as early as Monday, a temporary loop ramp to northbound I-15 will open, allowing bridge traffic to access northbound I-15 as another alternative to state Route 92.

The construction is part of the I-15 Technology Corridor project that will add two additional travel lanes in each direction; add a new bridge over I-15 at Triumph Boulevard near Mountain Point Medical Center; add one-way frontage roads between S.R. 92 and 2100 North, as well as redesigned interchanges at S.R. 92 and 2100 North. The project is expected to wrap up in 2020.