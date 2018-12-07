Utah State women's basketball (3-5) wraps up its five-game road trip as the Aggies take on North Texas (4-4) on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. MT, in Denton, Texas.

Saturday's game will be streamed live by Conference USA. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through StatBroadcast, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

North Texas head coach Jalie Mitchell has an overall record of 44-55 in her five years at the helm of the Mean Green. UNT holds a 4-4 record so far this season and is coming off back-to-back wins with an 83-76 victory over Missouri State and a 100-75 win over Houston Baptist.

North Texas is led by redshirt senior guard Terriell Bradley, who averages 20.9 points and 1.1 steals per game. Junior center Anisha George leads the Mean Green with 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. Sophomore guard Trena Mims leads the team with 3.4 assists per game.

USU is coming off a 62-56 win at UTSA on Wednesday. In the victory, junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy posted her fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Dufficy is now averaging a near double-double on the season, averaging 15.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Freshman guard Steph Gorman also scored in double figures with 10 points. Gorman is the only other Aggie to average double-figure scoring with 10.1 points per game. Senior center Deja Mason, a San Antonio native, recorded five rebounds, three blocks, two points, two assists and a steal.

On the season, Utah State is averaging 65.4 points and shooting 41.8 percent from the field, 29.9 percent from behind the arc and 67.4 percent at the free-throw line. Defensively, USU is allowing 62.0 points per game, and its opponents are shooting 39.0 percent from the floor, 29.6 percent from the 3-point line and 69.1 percent at the charity stripe.