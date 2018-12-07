SALT LAKE CITY — First, people said that we’d get the “Avengers 4” trailer on Monday. Then, they said Wednesday. But now it’s Friday, and it’s finally here.

What’s going on: Marvel has finally released the first trailer for the upcoming Avengers 4 movie.

The title of the fourth installment will be "Avengers: Endgame."

Watch the trailer below:

The trailer reveals very little about the actual plotline, which has been kept a highly guarded secret by Marvel and the Russo brothers, The Verge reported. There are a few takeaways though.

Hawkeye is back. Jeremy Renner’s character will be in the new film.

As noted by Variety, the bleak trailer does not present our heroes in a position of strength.

Twitter reaction: Reactions on Twitter were varied as some fans still seemed to be getting over the emotional and chaotic ending of the last film. Even so, the trailer still managed to be a hit.

Me asking for Avengers trailer vs having it and finally watching it #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/UsSeaCQbxi — 🎄Hania ♡'s Ness🎄 (@Iokistiel) December 7, 2018

I never thought I would say this but can we delay the Far From Home trailer bc I honestly need to RECOVER from the Avengers trailer before I get more content, I’m OVERWHELMED — we’re the avengers, man😭😭 (@CourtneyB1209) December 7, 2018

Sooooo that Avengers trailer? 👀 can the movie come out like now?!! — Victor Brown (@_BabyfaceBrown) December 7, 2018

Me after watching the Avengers trailer#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/5XkHCcVcGI — Nathan Lea (@NathanLea11) December 7, 2018

Operator: 911, what's your emergency?

Me: THE LAST AVENGERS TRAILER IS OUT!!!!!!! https://t.co/hDeLmVjJGH — Ryen Boollins 🎃👻 (@owryen) December 7, 2018

I’ve watched the avengers trailer 9 times already — Michael Taylor (@MikeTaylorr23) December 7, 2018

Me watching Avengers trailer for 50th time today #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/XQJf9ZwDO1 — Sowmya Raghavan (@sraghavan06) December 7, 2018

me after watching the avengers trailer

convincing myself that they’re all gonna survive pic.twitter.com/ATLKzxTJNL — Noura♡ᵕ̈* (@scintillantom) December 7, 2018

Bigger picture: According to Vox, the movie will finish the story that began in "Infinity War" and will reveal the final fate of the Avengers.

The Verge reported that this will be Chris Evans’ last Marvel movie as Captain America. It has not been confirmed whether other actors Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth will also be leaving after the film.

New release date: In the trailer, fans got another surprise. The word “April” appeared announcing the movie’s time of release.

The previous release date was set for May 3, 2019, per Polygon.

Marvel later confirmed in a tweet that the movie would be hitting theaters early on April 26, 2019.