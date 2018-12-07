Utah State’s Savon Scarver has been named a Walter Camp Football Foundation First-Team All-American. The nation’s oldest All-America Team was announced at The Home Depot ESPN College Football Awards Show on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Scarver is just the third Utah State football player to ever earn Walter Camp Football Foundation First-Team All-America honors, joining Jalen Davis (2017) and Phil Olsen (1969). Overall, Scarver is just the 11th Aggie to ever be named a first-team All-American.

“I am truly honored to be named a first-team All-American,” Scarver said. “It means a lot to me, my family and team. I couldn’t have gotten to where I am now without the people who supported me.”

Other Utah State football players who have been named first-team All-Americans include:

• Center Elmer “Bear” Ward in 1934 (Newspaper Enterprise of America)

• Halfback Kent Ryan in 1936 (All-America Board)

• Tackle Merlin Olsen in 1960 and 1961 (Associated Press, United Press International, Football Writers Association, Helms Athletic Foundation, Movietone News, Newspaper Enterprise of America)

• Defensive back Henry King in 1966 (The Sporting News)

• Defensive lineman Bill Staley in 1967 (Central Press, Time Magazine, The Sporting News)

• Defensive end Phil Olsen in 1969 (Associated Press, United Press International, Central Press, Football Writers Association, Newspaper Enterprise of America, The Sporting News, Walter Camp Football Foundation)

• Defensive lineman Rulon Jones in 1979 (The Sporting News)

• Kick returner Kevin Robinson in 2007 (CBSSportsline)

• Cornerback Jalen Davis (Walter Camp Football Foundation)

• Linebacker David Woodward (Pro Football Focus).

Scarver was one of two Aggies to earn first-team all-Mountain West honors this season. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore wide receiver currently leads the nation in kickoff returns (34.2 ypr) and is tied for second with a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns.

The native of Las Vegas, Nevada, has returned 21 kickoffs for 719 yards, including four returns of 50 or more yards.

Scarver’s two kickoff returns for touchdowns (100 yards vs. New Mexico State and 96 yards at Wyoming) rank as the second-most in a single season in school history, behind the aforementioned Robinson (three in 2007). In fact, Scarver and Robinson are the only Aggies in school history to have multiple kickoff returns for touchdowns in a single season.

For his career, Scarver has three total kickoff returns for touchdowns, which also ranks second all-time in school history behind Robinson (four from 2004-07). His career kickoff return average of 28.6 yards ranks as the third-best in Utah State history.

Scarver has played in all 12 games for the Aggies this season, recording eight catches for 147 yards and one touchdown. He has also rushed the ball once for 14 yards.

The 2018 Walter Camp All-America team members will be honored at the organization’s national awards banquet on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at the Yale University Commons in New Haven, Connecticut.

Scarver and the Aggies will face North Texas in the 13th annual Gildan New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 15, at noon, at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The game will be televised live on ESPN.

For Utah State, this will be its second appearance in the New Mexico Bowl as it posted a 21-6 win against UTEP in 2014. Only New Mexico (four) and Colorado State (three) have made more appearances in the Albuquerque-based bowl than USU.

Utah State and North Texas will be meeting for the eighth time in series history as USU holds a 4-3 advantage. USU posted a 4-1 record against UNT when both teams were members of the Big West Conference from 1996-2000, and USU went 0-2 against the Mean Green when both programs were members of the Sun Belt Conference from 2003-04.

Utah State, which is ranked No. 23 in this week’s Amway Coaches poll, finished the regular season at 10-2, including a 7-1 mark in the Mountain Division of the MW to tie for first.

Tickets for the 2018 New Mexico Bowl are on sale now and available by contacting the USU Ticket Office at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum or by calling 1-888-USTATE-1 or (435) 797-0305. Tickets can also be purchased online.