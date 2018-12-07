SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert contributed in a weird but quite effective way to the Utah Jazz’s 118-91 victory over the Houston Rockets.

He also helped increase Internet traffic.

Stats and playing time were in short supply for The Stifle Tower, but he provided an early spark for a team that’s trying to get on an extended roll after a slow start to the season.

Trailing by five seconds after his exit — for slapping items, including a water cup, off of the scorer's table following his second foul in three minutes — the Jazz ended up outscoring the Rockets by 14 points the rest of the quarter to establish control.

Here's how Jazz play-by-play broadcaster David Locke explained it on Twitter:

"Rudy Gobert has been ejected from the game. (Referee) Courtney Kirkland baited Rudy Gobert from the opening tip off. Likely in retribution for Rudy's comments in Miami. Got called for a foul on the opening tip then got hit on a (James) Harden flop and got ejected for his reaction.

And here's what Gobert's temper tantrum looked like from multiple angles:

That was fast.



Rudy Gobert was thrown out just under 3 minutes after clocking in. #HeGone (via @gifdsports) pic.twitter.com/qAXGEO8Ap0 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 7, 2018

Gobert’s final stat line: three minutes, three items cleared from the scorer's table, two points, two personal fouls, one rebound, one assist, one turnover, zero blocked shots.

And here's what it looked like animated (as if his real reaction wasn't animated enough), as a USA Today sports writer humorously tweeted:

Rudy Gobert’s game highlights pic.twitter.com/z9ITt8sAub — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) December 7, 2018

More national reaction, led by Stephen A. Smith of ESPN firmly standing in Gobert's corner, tweeting, "To my brother @ReggieMillerTNT. Love ya. You know this, but I respectfully disagree. Yes, @rudygobert27 has got to control himself. But slapping a paper cut on the scorer’s table does NOT warrant an ejection. A tech? Yes! But not an ejection. The @NBA has got to cut this out!"

Rudy Gobert ejected three minutes into the game. Fans didn’t come to see you, refs. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) December 7, 2018

Rudy Gobert went straight into a workout after getting ejected in 1Q 😂 pic.twitter.com/KJc4f6zVkR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2018

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive VP of basketball operations, is at the game in Utah tonight. So he got an up-close look at Rudy Gobert getting tossed so quickly. I’m sure some Jazz folks will want a word with him. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 7, 2018

Some recent historical perspective from @ESPNStatsInfo on the Rudy Gobert ejection: pic.twitter.com/LTGOnivnLT — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 7, 2018

Not surprisingly, Jazz fans approved of Gobert’s tirade.

I just saw the replay of Rudy Gobert slapping whatever he slapped silly off the scorer's table. pic.twitter.com/3MH0ZUq0Gn — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) December 7, 2018

Utah Jazz fans telling #NBATwitter about Rudy Gobert getting tossed tonight pic.twitter.com/9bs8x7BCW0 — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) December 7, 2018

Could this be the real reason why Gobert took an early exit?

Joe Ingles says of Rudy Gobert’s ejection, “He just wanted some gum.” — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 7, 2018

Of course, other teammates had fun with it:

Jae Crowder let Rudy Gobert have it after his ejection pic.twitter.com/t4stAcNIgV — JP Chunga (@JP_Chunga) December 7, 2018

Perhaps the most important question: How was Gobert’s form during the cup slap? A former tennis player chimed in.

As a 7ft ex-tennis player, I’m not that unhappy with Rudy Gobert getting low and rotating through his hips on this forehand https://t.co/NUaRbVgdae — Chris Anstey (@ChrisAnstey13) December 7, 2018

Gobert's response to the media:

Rudy Gobert speaks postgame: pic.twitter.com/cawcuT59mc — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 7, 2018

Gobert's response to his teammates and fans:

Hell of win tonight, proud of my boys @EkpeUdoh @dfavors14 for holding it down. #ontothenextone — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) December 7, 2018

And here's what the referees had to say about the fouls and quick-trigger ejection:

Transcript: NBA Referee Tom Washington Comments to Pool Reporter after Jazz – Rockets Game pic.twitter.com/sMt6MeSkZb — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 7, 2018

SOLE BROTHERS

The NFL did a special video about former BYU/Philadelphia Eagles star Vai Sikahema and Barrett Brooks becoming friends in an interesting way. As the Twitter promo pointed out, Sikahema and Brooks are "bonded for life" in a friendship that started thanks to a pair of sneakers.

.@VaiSikahema and @bbrooks72NBCS are bonded for life.

You'd never guess it all started from a pair of sneakers. 👟#NFLFilmsPresents: Sole Brothers@Eagles pic.twitter.com/1eHmIIufjS — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 6, 2018

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday, Dec. 7

G League: Stars at Greensboro, 5 p.m.

ECHL: Grizzlies at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Dixie State at South Dakota Mines, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Snow vs. Northern Oklahoma, 2 p.m., at Colorado Springs (Air Force Prep tournament)

Saturday, Dec. 8

ECHL: Grizzlies at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Utah vs. BYU

Women’s basketball: Utah State at North Texas

Women’s basketball: SUU vs. Denver, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Dixie State at Black Hills State, 4 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Snow vs. Casper, noon, at Colorado Springs (Air Force Prep tournament)

Sunday, Dec. 9