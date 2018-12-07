SALT LAKE CITY — Here is a look at the news for Dec. 7.
Air quality is in dispute. A look into how Utah residents can find solutions to the air quality problem. Read more.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert proposed the 2019 budget. Both a $200 million tax cut and new taxes will “broaden” the shrinking Utah tax base part of the plan. Read more.
Did world leaders listen to the G20 Interfaith Forum? Read more.
Brad Mortensen has been selected as the 13th president of Weber State University. Read more.
The Utah Jazz defeated the Houston Rockets Thursday night. Read more.
These patient groups ask the court to invalidate Utah’s medical marijuana compromise. Read more.
A look at our most read stories:
- Church finalizes pageant decision: 4 to end, 3 to continue
- Here are the 100 best places to work in 2019, according to Glassdoor
- Burger King is giving away 1-cent Whoppers, but you have to visit McDonald's first
- BYU legend Ty Detmer on his love of hunting, his time coaching at BYU and what the future may hold
- Spotify's Wrapped 2018 playlist shows you your favorite songs from this year. Here's how to find it
A look ahead to your weekend:
- Your Weekend: 'A Christmas Story' is coming back to theaters
- 'You just have to experience it to know how it feels:' The stories of 3 live Nativity scenes across Utah
- Movie review: 'Maria by Callas' proves being an opera diva isn't all arias
- Theater Review: Salt Lake Acting Company's 'Pinkalicious' is as delicious as expected
- She moved to New York after getting laid off from her day job. Now this Utah native returns as part of Broadway's 'Finding Neverland' tour
A look at national headlines:
- Trump to pick Heather Nauert, former Fox News anchor, as U.N. ambassador, source says | NPR
- Anger in China over arrest of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou in Canada | Al Jazeera
- Globetrotting Macron overlooked swelling anger at home | The Wall Street Journal
- 'It's been an honour,' says Merkel as German CDU picks new leader | Reuters
- Ukraine's martial law brings unease after Russian attack | NBC News