SALT LAKE CITY — Here is a look at the news for Dec. 7.

Air quality is in dispute. A look into how Utah residents can find solutions to the air quality problem. Read more.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert proposed the 2019 budget. Both a $200 million tax cut and new taxes will “broaden” the shrinking Utah tax base part of the plan. Read more.

Did world leaders listen to the G20 Interfaith Forum? Read more.

Brad Mortensen has been selected as the 13th president of Weber State University. Read more.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Houston Rockets Thursday night. Read more.

These patient groups ask the court to invalidate Utah’s medical marijuana compromise. Read more.

