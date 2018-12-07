Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Gov. Gary R. Herbert and his wife Jeanette are joined by Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby as they prepare to enter the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here is a look at the news for Dec. 7.

Air quality is in dispute. A look into how Utah residents can find solutions to the air quality problem. Read more.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert proposed the 2019 budget. Both a $200 million tax cut and new taxes will “broaden” the shrinking Utah tax base part of the plan. Read more.

Did world leaders listen to the G20 Interfaith Forum? Read more.

Brad Mortensen has been selected as the 13th president of Weber State University. Read more.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Houston Rockets Thursday night. Read more.

These patient groups ask the court to invalidate Utah’s medical marijuana compromise. Read more.

A look at our most read stories:

A look ahead to your weekend:

A look at national headlines:

  • Trump to pick Heather Nauert, former Fox News anchor, as U.N. ambassador, source says | NPR
  • Anger in China over arrest of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou in Canada | Al Jazeera
  • Globetrotting Macron overlooked swelling anger at home | The Wall Street Journal
  • 'It's been an honour,' says Merkel as German CDU picks new leader | Reuters
  • Ukraine's martial law brings unease after Russian attack | NBC News
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
