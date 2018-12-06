AP
Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (99) reacts after being called with for foul, as Houston Rockets guard James Harden, left, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday Dec. 6, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off a dominating win over San Antonio on Tuesday where the Jazz broke a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game, they were ready to continue the momentum against Houston on Thursday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The home crowd was quickly fired up after a couple early fouls on Rudy Gobert that led to his ejection. That continuous energy helped propel the Jazz to a 118-91 blowout victory over the Rockets.

Here's 3 takeaways from Utah's Thursday night win against Houston:

  • The Jazz had an unexpected start with Gobert getting a rare foul on the tipoff. After playing only three minutes, he received another personal foul which led to him being ejected shortly after.
Comment on this story

https://twitter.com/DimeUPROXX/status/1070888817450721280

(He didn't seem to mind though)

  • The Jazz outscored Houston 38-11 in the third quarter, leading by as many as 37 points.
  • Derrick Favors led the Jazz in scoring ending the night with 24 points and shooting 4-4 from the free throw line. Joe Ingles also had a strong night scoring 18 points and going 4-6 from the 3-point line.

Next 3:

• Sunday, Dec. 9, at San Antonio (11-14), 5 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 10, at Oklahoma City (16-7), 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 12, vs. Miami (9-14), 7 p.m.

Emmy Gardiner
Emmy recently graduated from BYU with a degree in English. She is currently an Arts & Entertainment intern for the Deseret News. She is also known to quote Michael Scott at any given moment.
Add a comment