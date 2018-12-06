SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off a dominating win over San Antonio on Tuesday where the Jazz broke a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game, they were ready to continue the momentum against Houston on Thursday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The home crowd was quickly fired up after a couple early fouls on Rudy Gobert that led to his ejection. That continuous energy helped propel the Jazz to a 118-91 blowout victory over the Rockets.

Here's 3 takeaways from Utah's Thursday night win against Houston:

The Jazz had an unexpected start with Gobert getting a rare foul on the tipoff. After playing only three minutes, he received another personal foul which led to him being ejected shortly after.

Rudy Gobert went straight into a workout after getting ejected in 1Q 😂 pic.twitter.com/KJc4f6zVkR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2018

(He didn't seem to mind though)

The Jazz outscored Houston 38-11 in the third quarter, leading by as many as 37 points.

Derrick Favors led the Jazz in scoring ending the night with 24 points and shooting 4-4 from the free throw line. Joe Ingles also had a strong night scoring 18 points and going 4-6 from the 3-point line.

