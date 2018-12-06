SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off a dominating win over San Antonio on Tuesday where the Jazz broke a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game, they were ready to continue the momentum against Houston on Thursday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
The home crowd was quickly fired up after a couple early fouls on Rudy Gobert that led to his ejection. That continuous energy helped propel the Jazz to a 118-91 blowout victory over the Rockets.
Here's 3 takeaways from Utah's Thursday night win against Houston:
- The Jazz had an unexpected start with Gobert getting a rare foul on the tipoff. After playing only three minutes, he received another personal foul which led to him being ejected shortly after.
https://twitter.com/DimeUPROXX/status/1070888817450721280
(He didn't seem to mind though)
- The Jazz outscored Houston 38-11 in the third quarter, leading by as many as 37 points.
- Derrick Favors led the Jazz in scoring ending the night with 24 points and shooting 4-4 from the free throw line. Joe Ingles also had a strong night scoring 18 points and going 4-6 from the 3-point line.
Next 3:
• Sunday, Dec. 9, at San Antonio (11-14), 5 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 10, at Oklahoma City (16-7), 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 12, vs. Miami (9-14), 7 p.m.