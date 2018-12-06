Fremont 51, Bingham 48

SOUTH JORDAN — The Fremont Silver Wolves are a young basketball team. Of their five starters this season, just one, Haylee Doxey, isn’t a freshman or sophomore.

And yet, according to head coach Lisa Dalebout, the team is young in age only.

“They are really mature, even though they are really young,” Dalebout said. “They have played a ton of basketball.”

There were times Thursday night at Bingham High School, in a matchup with the host Miners, where Fremont looked a little of both — both young and experienced.

Experience won out, as Fremont defeated Bingham 51-48 in overtime.

“There were some things that they all could’ve done better tonight, I wish we had executed better, but in that type of atmosphere, on the road against a really tough team, that was a great win,” Dalebout said.

It was a win that was in doubt much of the night.

At the outset, the Silver Wolves looked unsettled, while Bingham scored the first five points of the contest.

Hurting the Silver Wolves cause was an injury to sophomore Emma Calvert, on the first offensive possession of the game no less (Calvert is part of a commanding duo Fremont boasts inside, along with freshman Timea Gardiner, and an integral part of the Fremont attack).

“I think when our big (Calvert) went down in the first quarter it really emotionally affected us,” Dalebout said. “It kind of took us out of our game a little bit… Then we made some mistakes that were really uncharacteristic.”

Those mistakes were particularly visible in the second quarter, as the Miners outscored the Silver Wolves 19-6, rallying from a three-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to take a commanding 24-14 halftime lead.

Bingham’s Jaycee Lichtie and Ameleya Angilau were the catalysts on offense, while the entire Miners defense refused to let Fremont establish an inside presence.

“They were packing it in and taking away the things we love to do,” Dalebout said. “We had to do the reverse and open up the middle by shooting the ball from outside.”

The strategy didn’t work as Fremont finished the first half 0-8 from behind the arc.

“I mean we were 0-8 (from three) in the first half,” said Dalebout. “I knew that we wouldn’t continue to do that. At halftime we talked about some specific things we needed to do a little bit better, like rebounding. That was a big thing. They killed us on rebounds in the first half and that was one of the things that we did a much better job of in the second half.”

Other adjustments included taking better care for the ball, as well as more confident shooting.

“I was grumpy with them at the beginning of the game and told them that we needed to take better shots and I think that kind of put them on their heels a little bit,” Dalebout said. “At halftime we said, if you are open shoot the ball and shoot it with confidence.”

The adjustments paid off in a big way as Fremont rallied in the third quarter, and outscored Bingham 15-8.

Heading into the fourth quarter the score was 32-29 and for the remaining eight minutes of regulation the teams were in lockstep with one another. There were eight lead changes in the period, as Calvert, Doxey and Gardiner, not to mention Bingham’s Maggie McCord and Kasia Higgins, came through time and again.

With the score knotted at 42 points apiece, and mere seconds remaining, Doxey had a shot at the game winner, but her 3-point try clanked harmlessly off the back of the iron.

“We got a nice look,” Dalebout said. “To be honest, it went to who we wanted it to get to. We got what we wanted. It just didn’t go in.”

The junior more than made up for the miss in overtime.

Doxey was everywhere for the Silver Wolves in the extra period, whether on offense, where she scored three of Fremont’s final nine points, or on defense.

“She plays like that most games for us,” said Dalebout. “She is a three-year starter and has been in a lot of bigger games so she showed it tonight. Haylee did Haylee.”

When the Silver Wolves blocked a last-ditch 3-point attempt by Lichtie, with seconds remaining, the game was theirs.

“In that type of atmosphere and on the road… They all showed it tonight,” said Dalebout.