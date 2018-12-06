BOUNTIFUL — Investigators arrested a Bountiful man after they say they found "numerous" child pornography files on his computer, as well as voyeuristic videos of young girls at Lagoon.

Jonathan Michael Pulsipher, 44, was arrested Wednesday for investigation of eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to an affidavit filed in 2nd District Court, FBI Child Exploitation Task Force agents in September identified an IP address of a computer "offering to share child pornography."

"Throughout a few months … numerous items of child pornography have been downloaded from this IP address. Some of those items include what appear to be pubescent teens in various states of dress and undress," the affidavit states.

The internet service provider gave agents the name and address of the computer's owner, according to the affidavit.

On Wednesday, the task force executed a search warrant at the home. "On scene Jonathan Pulsipher confessed to downloading the images and stated he has had the problem since he was in his 20s," agents said.

Agents found "many images and videos of child pornography" including prepubescent girls, the affidavit states.

Additionally, investigators say they found Pulsipher in possession of a three-hour "voyeuristic video taken at Lagoon."

"The video consists of following girls around ages 3 and up, focusing on their buttocks, breast or private parts. Pulsipher minimized the deviancy of his actions and behavior during the interview," investigators said.

Pulsipher was booked into Davis County Jail. Investigators requested he be held with a "high cash bail" because they believe he has a strong likelihood of fleeing.

According to the affidavit, Pulsipher "owns his own business that gives him access to several houses."