SALT LAKE CITY — The high school sports scene is set for the next two years.

The realignment proposal for regions and classifications across the state was approved Thursday night by the Utah High School Activities Association.

Some of the notable changes include:

• East is moving to Class 6A and will compete in Region 3 with crosstown rival West along with Bingham, Copper Hills, Herriman and Riverton.

• Roy is also 6A-bound and will be included in the large Region 1 with Clearfield, Davis, Fremont, Layton, Northridge, Syracuse and Weber.

• Hillcrest is moving down to 5A into Region 6 with Brighton, Cottonwood, Highland, Murray, Olympus and SLPA (non-sports).

• Spanish Fork is headed to 5A from 4A with Utah County’s Region 8, including Maple Mountain, Payson, Provo, Salem Hills, Springville and Wasatch.

• The new high school in Herriman — which will likely be named Blackridge or Mountain Ridge (Raptors, Sentinels or Bulls) — will be a 5A school in Region 7 with Alta, Jordan, Lehi, Mountain View, Orem, Timpanogos and Timpview.

• Class 1A will include Regions 19, 20, 21 and 22, and all football teams from the smallest classification will participate in an expanded 2A (with North and South divisions).