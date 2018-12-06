SALT LAKE CITY — Spotify launched a new playlist called Wrapped that allows you to see all the songs you listened to the most in 2018.

The Wrapped playlist gathers 100 of the top tracks you listened to this year, making it almost one of a kind and based on your own tastes.

Here’s how to find it.

Visit the Spotify Wrapped website. Log into your account and you’ll receive the playlist.

Open the Spotify desktop app, click the “Genre & Moods” tab and find “Wrapped.”

Launch the Spotify mobile app and you’ll find it under the “Made For … ” section.

Tastebreakers: The end-of-year options also include something called “Tastebreakers,” which shows you 50 songs Spotify thinks you will like, according to CNET.

Here’s mine: