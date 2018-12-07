SALT LAKE CITY — Disneyland might need a new hotel.

What's going on: Robert Niles, the editor of ThemeParkInsider.com, recently wrote for The Orange County Register that Disneyland needs a new hotel as the park continues to grow and expand.

Flashback: Disneyland announced in October it would not build a fourth hotel at the resort despite plans to do so. The company said Anaheim canceled a tax subsidy. But the city said Disney moved the site of the project.

Niles said the fight’s end doesn’t matter — Disneyland still needs a new hotel.

Space will be an issue for the park since there’s already new sites in development.

“It’s a lot easier to build hotel rooms vertically than theme park attractions, so any new hotels on Disneyland property ought to be designed as high-rise towers rather than sprawling low-rise buildings. A new hotel at Disneyland probably would need to be even taller than the Tokyo Toy Story hotel’s 11 floors,” he wrote. “Going up, instead of out, might be the only way that Disneyland ever can solve its hotel problem.”

Read more from Niles’ piece at The OC Register.

