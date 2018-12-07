SALT LAKE CITY — A substitute teacher in New Jersey might end up with coal in her stocking.
What happened: A substitute teacher caused a schoolwide panic last week when she told first-grade students that — spoilers — Santa Claus isn’t real, NJ.com reports.
- Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar said in a statement to USA Today that the substitute teacher won’t be returning to the school.
- “Due to the fact that this is a personnel matter, no additional comment will be made on this topic,” Rovtar said in an email to NJ.com.
Yikes: Last Thursday, the teacher straight up refuted a student who said that Santa Claus was real. The incident ignited a range of emotions from parents on social media.
- And then students asked questions about the Easter Bunny, tooth fairy, Elf on the Shelf and other mythical creatures.
- Rovtar said the teacher debunked all the mysteries.
Reaction: One parent told News 12 New Jersey the situation upset her daughter.
- "I was heartbroken," the parent, Myra Sansone-Aboyoun, told News 12. "You know, my daughter is the hugest believer in the whole Christmas spirit — Santa, giving."
- The superintendent said she was saddened by what happened, according to The Associated Press. She called the “childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions” special to her.