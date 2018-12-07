SALT LAKE CITY — A substitute teacher in New Jersey might end up with coal in her stocking.

What happened: A substitute teacher caused a schoolwide panic last week when she told first-grade students that — spoilers — Santa Claus isn’t real, NJ.com reports.

Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar said in a statement to USA Today that the substitute teacher won’t be returning to the school.

“Due to the fact that this is a personnel matter, no additional comment will be made on this topic,” Rovtar said in an email to NJ.com.

Yikes: Last Thursday, the teacher straight up refuted a student who said that Santa Claus was real. The incident ignited a range of emotions from parents on social media.

And then students asked questions about the Easter Bunny, tooth fairy, Elf on the Shelf and other mythical creatures.

Rovtar said the teacher debunked all the mysteries.

Reaction: One parent told News 12 New Jersey the situation upset her daughter.