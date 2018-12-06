SALT LAKE CITY — Another familiar face is jumping into the race to take Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams' place when he sets off to Congress in January.

Salt Lake County Councilman Arlyn Bradshaw will officially launch his campaign for mayor on Monday in a news conference, according to a news advisory issued Thursday.

"I got into public office because of my desire to serve the community and help make it a better place for future generations," Bradshaw said in a statement. "Being a council member has been the experience of a lifetime; one that I will take with me as I continue to work on behalf of Salt Lake County residents."

Bradshaw joins two other candidates in the running for the seat: former Congressional District 2 candidate Shireen Ghorbani and Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson, who ran for U.S. Senate. Ghorbani lost to Rep. Chris Stewart, and Wilson lost to Mitt Romney.

Rep.-elect Ben McAdams, D-Utah, officially submitted his letter of resignation as mayor of Salt Lake County earlier this week, making his resignation effective Jan. 2, one day before the new Congress is slated to convene.

In his resignation letter, McAdams listed accomplishments during his six years as mayor, attributing them to bipartisan partnerships. He said he was "particularly proud" of his administration's work on homelessness and criminal justice.

"As I leave my job as mayor, I take the experience gained from working alongside (the County Council) and will build on it to find bipartisan solutions to issues we must address," McAdams said.

To fill McAdams' vacancy, state law requires the County Council to notify the Salt Lake County Democratic Party. McAdams' Jan. 2 resignation will start the clock on a 30-day timeline for the party's central committee — made up of about 1,000 members — to vote on a replacement.