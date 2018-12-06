SALT LAKE CITY — Calling all artists!

The Blocks, an initiative of Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County to promote and package artistic experiences for residents and visitors, is looking for local artists to help repurpose the kiosks located along Main Street.

Artwork will be located along the panels of the bottom half of the kiosk structures, offering an opportunity to introduce more dialogue, color and voice to downtown's atmosphere.

This call is open to all professional artists, designers and artist-led teams residing in Utah. Those new to the public art process or artists and designers working outside of the traditional public art process are also encouraged to apply. Selected artwork will be displayed for three to six months, with new artwork rotating on a seasonal basis.

The deadline for proposals is Monday, Dec. 10. For more information and a complete list of details, log on to theblocksslc.com.