Rep. Stewart's comment regarding the death of reporter Khashoggi — "Journalists disappear all over the country" — is equivalent to saying "People die from drug overdoses every day" or "People die from diabetes every day."

That doesn't mean we just accept the fact or that we do not stand up when something needs fixing. We do not turn a blind eye to wrong that we have the power to fix — or is he saying "It's really not my problem"? Whatever he meant, it is time to replace that attitude in Congress and get back to caring about what is right and wrong. He certainly does not represent my values.

Marvin Johns

Sandy