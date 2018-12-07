Here are five movies from various platforms that families may want to consider, as recommended by the Deseret News arts and entertainment department. Because not all are appropriate for younger children, age recommendations or ratings are included.

Cameos, Easter eggs and pop-culture references abound in Disney's new animated movie "Ralph Breaks the Internet." From Stan Lee, the man who made Marvel Comics a household name, to the nameless Stormtroopers of the "Star Wars" franchise, these cameos will bring smiles to children and adults alike. Here are films for families to consider that have characters who make a cameo alongside Ralph and his video game friends.

Platform: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'

Walt Disney Animation Studios "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (2018)

Six years have passed since Ralph and Vanellope became friends in “Wreck-It Ralph.” In “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” the best friends are off on a mission to save Vanellope's home after her video game breaks down. The two buddies enter the world of the internet where they run into advertisements, social media mentions, princesses, heroes and bad guys. Josh Terry for the Deseret News gave the animated film three stars out of four and called the family-friendly adventure a “creative critique of our tech-heavy culture” that blends “incisive wit and humor with some excellent animation and a thoughtful story,” with a “reminder to never take for granted a good friendship.” The film is rated PG for some mild crude humor and some intense animated action sequences.

Netflix: 'Pocahontas'

Pocahontas, the courageous daughter of Chief Powhatan of the Algonquian tribe, saves the life of Captain John Smith and is a liaison between her father and the British colonists. She is also in the room when Vanellope glitches into the crowd of unsuspecting princesses in “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Common Sense Media notes viewers will enjoy “the dreamy, music-laden love story” of "Pocahontas" but the website warns that the film contains violence and historical inaccuracies.

iTunes: 'Zootopia'

Walt Disney Animation Studios "Zootopia" (2016)

Nick, a cunning, streetwise fox who helps a rookie bunny cop in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia, also walks across the stage eating a pawpsicle in “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Josh Terry for the Deseret News awarded “Zootopia” three-and-a-half stars out of four and called the film “a fun, animated adventure” that “embodies a rich blend of story, message and entertainment.” The movie is rated PG for some thematic elements, rude humor and action. The 2015 movie has a 97 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Amazon Video: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Thirty years after the Resistance’s triumph over the Galactic Empire, the First Order rises as a new threat. Rey, a scavenger, begins a search for Luke Skywalker to help defeat the new evil. She is joined by Finn, a rogue stormtrooper, whose conscience drives him to leave the elite group of troops. In “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” the baddies act as security guards and chase Vanellope. Josh Terry for the Deseret News gave “The Force Awakens” (PG-13) four stars out of four and said director J.J. Abrams “recaptured the spirit of the original trilogy and delivered the sequel fans have been waiting for.”

Disney "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015)

DVD: 'Iron Man'

The movie that started it all. Ten years ago, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) donned the metallic, weaponized suit to fight evil. That blockbuster movie was the forerunner to the current Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Iron Man along with the ultimate hero of the Marvel universe, Stan Lee in animated form, also make a cameo in “Ralph Breaks the Internet” when Vanellope races past them in an attempt to outrun stormtroopers. “Iron Man” is rated PG-13 for some intense sequences of sci-fi action and violence, and brief suggestive content.