SALT LAKE CITY — Leggy lamps, frozen tongues and pink bunny outfits — they’re returning to the big screen this weekend. “A Christmas Story” is back in select theaters, and for that we offer a hearty “hallelujah.”

But, wait, there’s more — so much more. This weekend is packed to the brim with reasons to get out. See: spellbinding art, ice skating, Peter Pan and the most soulful R&B singing you’ll ever hear. Let us proceed.

‘Windswept’ exhibit opening

“Art After Dark,” the monthly Friday night event at Brigham Young University’s Museum of Art, is back. The occasion: “Windswept,” a stunning new exhibit opening that day. “Windswept” is the brainchild of Patrick Dougherty, who’s been making dreamlike, stick-based sculptures for 30 years now. “I think my job is to excite people’s imagination,” he recently told the Deseret News. Mission accomplished, Mr. Dougherty. Dec. 7, 7-10 p.m., Campus Dr., Provo, free (801-422-8287, moa.byu.edu).

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Patrick Dougherty, a world-renowned contemporary artist who creates stickworks, works on his new exhibition "Windswept" at the BYU Museum of Art in Provo on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

Ice skating at the Gallivan

No December is complete without a little outdoor ice skating. The Gallivan Center’s ice rink is open for business through February, but why wait? Bundle up, lace up, aaaaand pirouette. Monday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, noon-midnight; Sunday, noon-7 p.m.; holiday hours vary, 50 E. 200 South, $5-$9 (801-535-6117, thegallivancenter.com/ice-skating).

‘A Christmas Story’ screenings

Turner A scene from the film "A Christmas Story."

The most quotable Christmas movie (maybe ever?) comes to Cinemark 9 in Sandy, as well as the Viridian Event Center in West Jordan. Nothing puts us in the Christmas spirit like a Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot range-model air rifle. Dec. 7-13, times vary, Cinemark Movies 9, 9539 S. 700 East, Sandy, $2-$2.25 (cinemark.com); and Dec. 10, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (viridiancenter.org).

‘Finding Neverland’ at the Eccles

Broadway’s touring production of “Finding Neverland,” the story of “Peter Pan” author J.M. Barrie, continues its run at the Eccles Theater. Adrien Swenson, a former Utah resident, performs in the cast as Miss Bassett. “Sometimes I have to stop myself and say, ‘Wait a minute, I'm doing it! I am a working actor!’” she told the Deseret News. “It's almost shocking when I stop and I realize it.” Dec. 7-9, times vary, 131 S. Main, $35-$125 (801-355-2787, artsaltlake.org).

Allen Stone at The Complex

Saying Allen Stone’s voice is as smooth as butter doesn’t capture it — it’s more like melted butter. The soul crooner visits The Complex, with special guest Nick Waterhouse, on Saturday night. Seeing Stone perform live is among life’s great pleasures. Dec. 8, 7 p.m., 536 W. 100 South, $25 (801-528-9197, thecomplexslc.com).