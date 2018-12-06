COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The city's police department will offer its annual Citizens Academy for residents who want to become more acquainted with how the police department functions.

The 10-session program will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning in late February and finishing in early May.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and able to pass a criminal background check.

Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Interested parties can email Liz Jones at [email protected] for more information.