SALT LAKE CITY — Many people have been called for jury duty at one time in their lives, whether they end up serving on an actual jury or not.

It turns out even pro basketball players get the chance to serve on a jury as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell recently found out.

Mitchell received a letter asking him to be available for jury duty for most of the month of January, during which time the Jazz will play 15 games, including eight at home.

However, Mitchell will likely not have to serve after the general counsel for LHM Sports and Entertainment sent a letter to utcourts.gov asking Mitchell be excused because of his commitments to the Utah Jazz during that time.

The letter, which was tweeted out by the Jazz, read in part, “Mr. Mitchell’s juror qualification form was completed online this morning and we asked that Mr. Mitchell be excused from jury service during this time given his commitments and schedule during the NBA season.”

Sorry, @UtahGov. Donovan is a little busy right now. Please try again in July. pic.twitter.com/p3SQBXMNnU — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 6, 2018

Perhaps the Utah courts can get back to Mitchell in June or July when he won’t be quite as busy.