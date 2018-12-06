SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like “Fixer Upper” might not have been such a fairy tale after all.

What’s going on: Hunter Hauk recently penned an article for Cowboys & Indians magazine in which he revealed how Chip Gaines truly felt about his last few seasons on the hit show “Fixer Upper.”

According to Hauk's article, Gaines told the magazine that the lack of authenticity that came with reality TV left him feeling “trapped.”

"TV was a funny thing for me," he said in a cover interview for the January issue of Cowboys & Indians. "I’m an authentic, sincere person. So, as long as things are natural and organic, I’m in my element. But the more staged something becomes, or the more required something becomes, it boxes me up, and I felt like toward the end of the 'Fixer Upper' journey, I felt caged, trapped."

In the interview, Gaines said that the first three years were “some of the best years” of his life. He describes them as “so fun.”

But, according to Cowboys & Indians, it was only toward the end that TV started to feel more like a job for Gaines.

“(Something) about breaking out of that has been liberating,” Gaines told Cowboys & Indians. “Jo and I are both just kinda giddy, just like, ‘Man, what’s the future look like and what’s the next step?’”

Last month I reported that Chip and Joanna were coming back to television to launch their own TV network as part of a deal with Discovery. Details regarding how much screen time the Gaines’ will get have yet to be announced.

Read more about Chip’s “Fixer Upper” experience at Cowboys & Indians.