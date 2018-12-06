SALT LAKE CITY — Run, run, run as fast as you can. You don’t want to miss the chance to dine with the gingerbread man.

What’s going on: A restaurant in Austin, Texas, has constructed a life-sized gingerbread house where guests can dine this holiday season.

According to ABC News, the gingerbread house is located in the Westin Austin hotel’s San Stella Jac restaurant. It is open through Jan. 1, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations are required.

The gingerbread house is made up of 900 pounds of flour, 350 pounds of butter and 25 pounds of cinnamon, per KVUE.

TOTALLY SWEET! Watch as we walk through a life-size gingerbread house in Downtown Austin Posted by KVUE on Monday, November 19, 2018

The house also includes "6 cases of corn syrup, five cases of pure cane syrup, five packs of pumpkin spice, five cases of egg whites, 25 pounds of ground ginger and 500 pounds of powdered sugar," according to ABC News.

“He goes, ‘I want you to build me a life-size gingerbread house,’ and I said ‘OK, I’ll see what we can do,’” executive chef Martin Wilda told KVUE when asked about the construction of the gingerbread house.

San Stella Jac’s website states that the ginormous cookie creation can seat up to 12 people at a time. It features a dining area and an interactive photo booth.

Gingerbread house for the homeless:ABC News reported that part of the restaurant’s proceeds is being donated to a local charity that works to combat homelessness.

“It’s truly a labor of love,” outlet sales manager Kelsey Hart told KVUE.