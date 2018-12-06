SALT LAKE CITY — Twenty-five Utah post offices will offer extended retail hours on Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 — the three Saturdays before Christmas.

The post offices are:

• American Fork, 55 N. Merchant St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Bountiful, 20 S. Main, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Cedar City, 333 N. Main, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Clearfield, 98 N. Main, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Draper, 12180 S. 300 East, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Layton, 1123 N. Fairfield Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Lehi, 333 E. Main, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Logan, 75 W. 200 North, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Midvale, 35 W. Center, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Ogden Main, 3680 Pacific Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Orem Mountain Shadows, 877 E. 1200 South, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Park City Snyderville, 6440 state Route 224, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Pleasant Grove, 180 S. 100 West, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Provo, 95 W. 100 South, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Riverton, 12760 S. Park Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Salt Lake Downtown, 230 W. 200 South, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Salt Lake Murray, 49489 S. State, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Salt Lake West Valley, 3490 S. 4400 West, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Salt Lake Cottonwood, 6890 S. 2300 East, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Salt Lake Main, 1760 W. 2100 South, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sandy Alta Canyon, 9265 S. Highland Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Spanish Fork, 165 E. 900 North, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• St George Red Rocks, 1150 E. Riverside Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Tooele, 65 N. Main, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• West Jordan, 7901 S. 3200 West, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The same locations will also offer dutch door pick up service for customers wanting to pick up notified mail or packages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, Dec. 16 and Dec. 23 — the three Sundays before Christmas.

“It’s all about customer convenience,” Salt Lake City Postmaster Steve Chaus said in a statement. “As we count down to the holidays, we know how demanding the season can be as we rush to get everything done on time. Staying open later the three Saturdays before Christmas will help our customers’ check holiday mailing off their to-do list.”

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal Service expects to deliver more than 900 million packages and nearly 15 billion pieces of mail — for a total of nearly 16 billion deliveries this holiday season.