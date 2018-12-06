Uintah Elementary School Principal Ken O'Brien and East High School Principal Greg Maughan, dressed as the Grinch and the Elf on a Shelf, respectively, welcome students to Uintah Elementary in Salt Lake City on Thursday. The pair dressed up to fulfill a promise after students at Uintah met their goal in donations to East High School’s Student and Family Support. According to East High, approximately 64 percent of its student body is living below the poverty line, and the Student and Family Support initiative was created in 2016 to help meet basic needs, including food, clothing and some dental and vision assistance.

