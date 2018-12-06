SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of patient advocacy groups are suing to invalidate the medical marijuana compromise bill passed by the Utah Legislature Monday that supersedes the voter-approved Proposition 2.

The filing, submitted to 3rd District Court late Wednesday, asks the court to rule that the bill violates the Utah Constitution and to compel the state to enforce the contents of Proposition 2 instead.

Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education, or TRUCE, and the Epilepsy Association of Utah, are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, represented by attorney and former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson. They list Gov. Gary Herbert and Dr. Joseph Miner, executive director of the Utah Department of Health, as defendants.

Both patient groups have been highly critical of the private nature of the negotiations that led to key players for and against Proposition 2 to agree to the compromise bill.

Their lawsuit argues the bill "unconstitutionally undermines or entirely defeats core purposes of Proposition 2" and "severely reduces or eliminates" some patients' access to relief from medical marijuana.

The state's constitution, the complaint says, indicates "the people vested the Utah Legislature with legislative power, but the people also retained their power to legislate through the initiative and referendum process."

Roughly two months before Election Day, Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, convened private negotiations between some of the most ardent supporters and opponents of Proposition 2, convinced he saw some common ground between the groups.

The Utah Patients Coalition, the campaign that made Proposition 2 a reality; Libertas Institute, the campaign's largest in-state donor; the Utah Medical Association, a fierce critic of the ballot initiative; and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, another strong critic of the measure, all agreed to support the contents of a sweeping medical marijuana compromise bill following dozens of hours of talks hosted by Hughes.

Those groups contended the measure struck an appropriate balance between providing patients access to marijuana while also addressing concerns about the need to continue restricting recreational use of the drug.

The bill, formally sponsored by Hughes, passed overwhelmingly by the Utah Legislature on Monday during a special session and Herbert signed the bill later that day.

This story will be updated.