SALT LAKE CITY — Tris Pharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, issued a recall on three different types of ibuprofen due to worries the product might contain a higher dosage than stated on the package.

What’s going on: The company said in a Thursday press release that the recall will affect Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, which is sold at major retailers like Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar.

Hand-out, PRNewsfoto/Tris Pharma, Inc. Tris Pharma, Inc. issued a recall on three different types of ibuprofen due to worries that the product might contain a higher dosage than stated on the package.

“There is a remote possibility that infants, who may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of drug … may be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury,” according to the press release. “Adverse effects that may be experienced are nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain or, more rarely, diarrhea. Tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible adverse effects.”

The medication is packaged under private labels. For example, it’s labeled as “Equate” at Walmart, “CVS Health” at CVS and “Family Wellness” at Family Dollar, CBS News reports.

The infant ibuprofen that is being recalled has 50 mg of ibuprofen per 1.25 mL.

Walmart: The expiration dates include 02/19, 04/19 and 08/19.

CVS Pharmacy: The expiration date includes 08/19.

Family Dollars: The expiration date includes 08/19.

Context: Tris Pharma hasn’t received any reports of adverse reactions to the recalled medicine yet, according to Fortune. The company said it sent the ibuprofen to one distributor and has contacted them to let them know about the announcement.