Ute Insiders Dirk Facer, Amy Donaldson and Mike Sorensen look back at the Utes’ 10-3 loss to the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 championship game. The Utah defense did its part; the offense, not so much. They also look ahead to the Utes’ Holiday Bowl matchup with Northwestern, which should be a good one, and talk college basketball, with the Utes and BYU Cougars set to meet Saturday at Vivint Arena. All this and more on this week's Ute Insiders podcast.

