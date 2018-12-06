Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A marine, husband and new father: Friends remembered the life of South Salt Lake police officer killed by fleeing vehicle. Read more.

Nick Emery didn’t miss a beat in the BYU Cougars’ 95-80 rout over Utah State. Read more.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints finalized its pageant decision. Read more.

Deseret News sports writer Dick Harmon wrote about how Bronco Mendenhall is influencing Kalani Sitake’s approach to coaching BYU football. Read more.

Puerto Rico would like to work with Utah. Blockchain might be involved. Read more.

Utah households are among the most connected, census shows. Read more.

Don’t miss our story on BYU legend Ty Detmer, who talked about his love of hunting and his time coaching at BYU. Read more.

  • Some allowed back into devastated town of Paradise after deadly California fire | NBC News
  • UK Parliament just dealt a blow to Theresa May. What’s next for Brexit? | Vox
  • North Korea is expanding missile base with eye toward U.S., experts warn | The New York Times
  • Huawei CFO arrest 'violates human rights', China says | BBC News
  • Second U.S. Marine found, five missing, after midair collision off Japan coast | The Washington Post
