The Wildcats had three players score in double figures, but Weber State women's basketball still fell short with a 68-47 loss to Pepperdine on Wednesday night.

Pepperdine jumped out to a 5-0 lead early in the first quarter. Kayla Watkins drained a 3-pointer to break the three-minute scoring drought and put the Wildcats on the board. The Wildcats maintained after that and trailed just 17-14 going into the second quarter.

Pepperdine started the second quarter with a 12-0 run over the Wildcats and held WSU to just eight points in the second quarter. WSU trailed 35-22 going into halftime.

Weber State kicked it into gear for the best quarter of the game in the third quarter. The Wildcats put up 18 points in the third quarter, but unfortunately, the deficit created in the first half was too much. WSU trailed 55-40 going into the final quarter of play.

Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman started the fourth quarter off by executing a three-point play drawing the foul after driving to the hoop and sinking her free throw. However, Pepperdine managed an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter that led the Waves to a 68-47 victory over Weber State.

WSU had three Wildcats hit double figures. Welch-Coleman and Emily Drake earned the game high with 12 points each, while Kayla Watkins pulled down her third double-double on the year with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

WSU shot 30 percent from the field, 20 percent from the three and 88 percent from the free-throw line, while Pepperdine shot 36 percent from the field, 36 percent from the three and 90 percent from the free-throw line. WSU pulled down 37 boards to Pepperdine's 46.

Weber State is now 3-4 overall on the season and will next return to Utah for two in-state rivalry games on the road at the University of Utah on Saturday, Dec. 15, and Utah Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 18.