Utah State women's basketball (3-5) recorded a 62-56 win over UTSA (3-6) on Wednesday night at the Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy posted her fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Freshman guard Steph Gorman also scored in double figures with 10 points. Senior center Deja Mason, a San Antonio native, recorded five rebounds, three blocks, two points, two assists and a steal.

After UTSA scored the opening bucket, Utah State scored 10-straight points with a Gorman layup, a Dufficy triple and layup and a trey from sophomore guard Emmie Harris to lead 10-2 with 7:13 on the clock in the first quarter. The Aggies built the lead to 10, 14-4, with 3:19 remaining after jumpers from junior guard Olivia West and Dufficy. The teams traded buckets in the final minutes of the quarter as USU led 17-10 at the end of the first.

The Roadrunners trimmed the lead down to one, 19-18, with 7:57 to play in the second quarter. The Aggies were able to extend their advantage to five twice, but UTSA continued to chip away at the lead as USU held the 25-23 edge heading into the half.

The Aggies came out strong in the third quarter, building the lead back to nine, 34-25, after jumpers from junior guard Eliza West and Dufficy and a Gorman three. A couple of layups from junior forward Marlene Aniambossou and senior guard Rachel Brewster put the Aggies up 12, 43-31, with 3:48 left to play in the period. A 5-0 UTSA run cut the lead to seven, 45-38, but a bucket from junior guard/forward Hailey Bassett-Meacham extended the lead back out to nine, 47-38, to end the quarter.

A Gorman layup, Olivia West trey and Dufficy jumper made it a 14-point game, 54-40, with 5:38 left to play. The Aggies kept their distance for most of the quarter, leading 59-49 with 36 seconds on the clock. UTSA then cut the lead to four, 60-56, with six seconds remaining. A pair of free throws from Dufficy, though, sealed the 62-56 Aggie victory.

Junior forward Marie Benson led the Roadrunners with 18 rebounds and 14 points. Junior guard Deja Cousins also scored in double figures with 10.

Utah State shot 38.5 percent (25-of-65) from the field, 27.8 percent (5-of-18) from behind the arc and 41.2 percent (7-of-17) at the free-throw line. UTSA shot 31.8 percent (21-of-66) from the floor, 33.3 percent (3-of-9) from the 3-point line and 55.0 percent (11-of-20) at the charity stripe.

Utah State wraps up its road trip in Denton, Texas, to take on North Texas (4-4) on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. MT.