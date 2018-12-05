Utah State tight end Dax Raymond has accepted an invitation to play in the 2019 Senior Bowl, which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be televised on the NFL Network with kickoff slated for 12:30 p.m. MT.

“I am proud to wear my Utah State helmet and represent Aggie Nation one more time at the Senior Bowl,” Raymond said.

Overall, Raymond is the 21st Utah State player selected to the Senior Bowl since 1962 and the first since linebacker Kyler Fackrell in 2016.

Raymond, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound junior, recently announced on Twitter that he plans on entering the NFL Draft following this season.

Despite missing four games this year with a broken hand, Raymond earned honorable mention all-Mountain West honors after catching 25 passes for 335 yards (13.4 ypc) and two touchdowns. For his career, he has caught 70 passes for 863 yards (12.3 ypc) and three touchdowns.

Previously, Raymond garnered honorable mention all-MW and academic all-conference honors following the 2017 campaign.

The Senior Bowl, held annually, is college football’s premier senior showcase event featuring the nation’s best senior collegiate football stars and top NFL draft prospects on teams coached by NFL coaching staffs.

Raymond and the Aggies will face North Texas in the 13th annual Gildan New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 15, at noon, at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The game will be televised live on ESPN.

For Utah State, this will be its second appearance in the New Mexico Bowl as it posted a 21-6 win against UTEP in 2014. Only New Mexico (four) and Colorado State (three) have made more appearances in the Albuquerque-based bowl than USU (two).

AP Utah State tight end Dax Raymond, left, catches a pass as New Mexico State defensive back Ray Buford Jr. (1) defends during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Utah State and North Texas will be meeting for the eighth time in series history as USU holds a 4-3 advantage. USU posted a 4-1 record against UNT when both teams were members of the Big West Conference from 1996-2000, and USU went 0-2 against the Mean Green when both programs were members of the Sun Belt Conference from 2003-04.

Utah State, which is ranked No. 23 in this week’s Amway Coaches poll, finished the regular season at 10-2, including a 7-1 mark in the Mountain Division of the MW to tie for first.

Tickets for the 2018 New Mexico Bowl are on sale now and available by contacting the USU Ticket Office at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum or by calling 1-888-USTATE-1 or (435) 797-0305. Tickets can also be purchased online.