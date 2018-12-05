1 of 2
Eric Risberg, AP
A sculpture is seen on a terrace outside the offices of LinkedIn Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in San Francisco.
SALT LAKE CITY — Glassdoor just revealed the 100 best places to work for 2019 based on employee reviews and ratings.

What’s going on: Bain & Company topped the entire list with a 4.6 star rating out of five. Zoom Video Communications, In-N-Out Burger, Procore Technologies and the Boston Consulting group rounded out the top five.

LinkedIn (No. 6) finished ahead of Facebook (No. 7) and Google (No. 8) on the list this year.

Lululemon and Southwest Airlines finished at the No. 9 and No. 10 spots, respectively, on the rankings.

SAP, which recently made a deal with Utah’s Qualtrics, ranked as the 27th best company to work for.

Why it matters: Zoom was ranked as the top tech company to work for on the list, according to VentureBeat. The video conferencing product and services company dethroned Facebook as the top-ranked tech company.

Facebook ranked as the top tech company five out of 11 times, though, earning the top spot in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018.

Airbnb beat out Facebook in 2016, Google did the same in 2015 and Twitter won out in 2014.

Full rankings: You can see the full list at Glassdoor. We’ve also shared all of them below.

  1. Bain & Company
  2. Zoom Video Communications
  3. In-N-Out Burger
  4. Procore Technologies
  5. Boston Consulting Group
  6. LinkedIn
  7. Facebook
  8. Google
  9. Lululemon
  10. Southwest Airlines
  11. Salesforce
  12. Intuitive Surgical
  13. St. Judge Children’s Research Hospital
  14. Slalom
  15. Power Home Remodeling
  16. HubSpot
  17. DocuSign
  18. Ultimate Software
  19. McKinsey & Company
  20. Paylocity
  21. Ryan, LLC
  22. Sammons Financial Group
  23. Trader Joe’s
  24. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
  25. Smile Brands
  26. Fast Enterprises
  27. SAP
  28. Delta Air Lines
  29. Navy Federal Credit Union
  30. Adobe
  31. HEB
  32. Compass
  33. Illumina
  34. Microsoft
  35. Trilogy Health Services
  36. NVIDIA
  37. E. & J. Gallo Winery
  38. Intuit
  39. NIH
  40. TaskUs
  41. Cengage
  42. Blizzard Entertainment
  43. Equity Residential
  44. Kronos Incorporated
  45. Nebraska Furniture Mart
  46. Wegmans Food Markets
  47. The Clorox Company
  48. SpaceX
  49. Johnson & Johnson
  50. Crowe
  51. VMware
  52. Northside Hospital
  53. Vi
  54. ABC Supply Co
  55. AvalonBay Communities
  56. Boston Scientific
  57. Keller Williams
  58. AppDynamics
  59. T-Mobile
  60. Rose International
  61. Hilti North America
  62. Paycom
  63. John Deere
  64. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
  65. Oshkosh Corporation
  66. Memorial Sloan Kettering
  67. VIPKID
  68. MD Anderson Cancer Center
  69. Cisco Systems
  70. Travelers
  71. Apple
  72. Omni Hotels
  73. BAYADA Home Health Care
  74. Aptive Environmental
  75. Goldman Sachs
  76. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
  77. Texas Instruments
  78. Great Lakes Caring
  79. Costco Wholesale
  80. Deloitte
  81. Discount Tire
  82. NetApp
  83. Phoenix Children’s Hospital
  84. Massachusetts General Hospital
  85. FedEx Freight
  86. Edward Jones
  87. HP Inc.
  88. Accenture
  89. Texas Health Resources
  90. Sport Clips
  91. Gensler
  92. Expedia Group
  93. BOK Financial
  94. Chevron
  95. EY
  96. Raising Cane’s
  97. FLIK Hospitality Group
  98. Kaiser Permanente
  99. World Wide Technology
  100. Morgan Technology
Herb Scribner
