SALT LAKE CITY — Glassdoor just revealed the 100 best places to work for 2019 based on employee reviews and ratings.

What’s going on: Bain & Company topped the entire list with a 4.6 star rating out of five. Zoom Video Communications, In-N-Out Burger, Procore Technologies and the Boston Consulting group rounded out the top five.

LinkedIn (No. 6) finished ahead of Facebook (No. 7) and Google (No. 8) on the list this year.

Lululemon and Southwest Airlines finished at the No. 9 and No. 10 spots, respectively, on the rankings.

SAP, which recently made a deal with Utah’s Qualtrics, ranked as the 27th best company to work for.

Why it matters: Zoom was ranked as the top tech company to work for on the list, according to VentureBeat. The video conferencing product and services company dethroned Facebook as the top-ranked tech company.

Facebook ranked as the top tech company five out of 11 times, though, earning the top spot in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018.

Airbnb beat out Facebook in 2016, Google did the same in 2015 and Twitter won out in 2014.

Full rankings: You can see the full list at Glassdoor. We’ve also shared all of them below.