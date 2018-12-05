OGDEN — Police have identified the 18-year-old man shot and killed by an Ogden detective Tuesday afternoon.

Anthony Ray Borden-Cortez, of Ogden, allegedly pointed a BB gun at the officer after he fled from police in a stolen vehicle and crashed, police say.

Police were surveilling Borden-Cortez in an Ogden apartment as they investigated a string of armed robberies he was suspected to be involved in.

While detectives were watching the apartment, Borden-Cortez got into a white SUV believed to be stolen and attempted to drive away. Police had flattened a tire on the vehicle, which prevented him from reaching high speeds, police say.

The driver struck two civilian vehicles and one police car, Ogden Deputy Police Chief Eric Young said in a news conference Wednesday. No civilians or police were injured.

After the vehicle Borden-Cortez was driving spun and came to a stop, Young said an Ogden detective approached from the passenger side and ordered him to exit the vehicle. Young said the suspect, who was alone in the vehicle, pointed what appeared to be a rifle at the detective, who then fired several shots, striking Borden-Cortez.

Officers at the scene and paramedics tried to save Borden-Cortez as he was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, where he died.

The gun Borden-Cortez brandished was later discovered to be a realistic-looking BB gun, Young said, with a brown stock and black barrel.

Young said he believes one other suspect in the robberies is currently in custody, but not by the Ogden Police Department. The robberies are being investigated by multiple police agencies from around Weber County.

One suspect is still outstanding, Young said, who officers are "working around the clock" to identify and arrest. He believes investigators from the multiagency investigation do have leads.

No names were released as police try to apprehend the remaining suspect without confrontation or pursuit, as they attempted to with Borden-Cortez on Tuesday, Young said. However, he did say the individual may be a danger to the public.

"We already have one individual at least injured in some way," Young said, referring to a 7-Eleven employee who was allegedly pistol-whipped during one robbery, "and you had another individual who was willing to point what appeared to be a gun at officers, so that's why we're working so hard to get this person into custody."

Before Tuesday's incident, police across the state were given Borden-Cortez's information and warned that he was armed, dangerous and "willing to shoot it out with officers," Young said Wednesday.

Tuesday marked the third officer-involved shooting involving Ogden police in 25 days, Young said.

But he says the timing of the incidents is coincidental, though.

"They're not indicative of whats taking place here in Ogden," Young said. "We're on a great downward crime trend here in Ogden. The streets in Ogden are a very safe place to be. We're having less overall crime. We're having less violent crime."

The men killed in the previous two officer-involved shootings, he added, were from outside Ogden and were wanted in other states.

"They just happened to have the incidents come to a head when they came to Ogden," Young said.