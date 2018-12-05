TAYLORSVILLE — Salt Lake County’s softball complexes in Millcreek and Taylorsville will soon see major improvements thanks to a $5 million contribution from Larry H. Miller Charities.

A partnership announced Tuesday between Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation and Larry H. Miller Charities will rebuild both the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek and the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville.

Both facilities feature four softball fields each, one little league baseball field, a press box and stadium seating. Both facilities have played host to numerous tournaments and league play since their construction in the early 1970s.

The new facilities will feature the same amount of fields with new bleachers, shelters and press boxes. Construction will begin in early 2019 on the Larry H. Miller Complex at Big Cottonwood Park, with an expected completion date of spring 2020. Construction at the Valley Regional Softball Complex at Valley Regional Park will follow in 2021.

“Larry H. Miller’s love of sports and commitment to building the community delivers another wonderful benefit to our residents,” Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said in a statement. “Salt Lake County is fortunate to have the Miller family’s ongoing generosity supporting future generations in Utah.”

Larry H. Miller, a world-class fast pitch softball player and an International Softball Congress Hall of Fame inductee, played for three decades, pitching more than 1,000 games and recording 819 victories in professional fast pitch. In 2010, the softball complex in Holladay was named in his honor.

“Larry was passionate about softball and this complex will forever be part of our family’s legacy," Miller’s widow, Gail, said in the statement. “He not only enjoyed the competition, but he also enjoyed the social aspect of the game. This will be a great tribute to Larry, our family and the game of softball.

"I look forward to seeing more memories created for years to come on these fields.”