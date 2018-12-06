SALT LAKE CITY — “Die Hard” isn’t a Christmas movie, according to a new poll.

What’s going on: A new survey from The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult found a majority of people believe “Die Hard” isn’t a Christmas movie.

Specifically, 25 percent of those surveyed said the film is a Christmas classic, while 62 percent disagreed with that fact.

Men are more likely than women to say “Die Hard” is a Christmas film, though (32 percent to 20 percent).

Surprisingly, Republicans and Democrats aren’t split on the matter, with 26 percent agreeing it’s a holiday movie.

Most loved: The report found “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and “Frosty The Snowman” are among the favorite holiday classics.

“Home Alone” was named one of the most loved films among young adults.

“Rudolph” is also commonly associated with Christmas traditions. The movie has recently fallen under criticism for allegedly being bigoted, racist and problematic.

Why?: The report found that 69 percent of adults feel a good cast will make them want to see a Christmas film. About 65 percent felt the same if that movie is a classic and 62 percent will see a film if their family is talking about it.

Method: The survey surveyed 2,200 U.S. adults. The survey team interviewed respondents online.