SALT LAKE CITY — “Die Hard” isn’t a Christmas movie, according to a new poll.
What’s going on: A new survey from The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult found a majority of people believe “Die Hard” isn’t a Christmas movie.
- Specifically, 25 percent of those surveyed said the film is a Christmas classic, while 62 percent disagreed with that fact.
- Men are more likely than women to say “Die Hard” is a Christmas film, though (32 percent to 20 percent).
- Surprisingly, Republicans and Democrats aren’t split on the matter, with 26 percent agreeing it’s a holiday movie.
Most loved: The report found "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "A Charlie Brown Christmas," and "Frosty The Snowman" are among the favorite holiday classics.
- “Home Alone” was named one of the most loved films among young adults.
- “Rudolph” is also commonly associated with Christmas traditions. The movie has recently fallen under criticism for allegedly being bigoted, racist and problematic.
Why?: The report found that 69 percent of adults feel a good cast will make them want to see a Christmas film. About 65 percent felt the same if that movie is a classic and 62 percent will see a film if their family is talking about it.
Method: The survey surveyed 2,200 U.S. adults. The survey team interviewed respondents online.