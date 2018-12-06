In 2018, the head coach of the University of Alabama's football team made $11.1 million. NCAA Division 1 athletics bring in billions of dollars in revenue every year. While coaches and universities are heavily profiting off of this business, the players actually doing the competing are making none of that.

NCAA prohibits players from being paid for participating in their sport. This includes indirect payments from sponsors — not to say they receive nothing, as D1 athletes often get full-ride tuition and some compensation in the form of scholarships.

However, student-athletes compete at one of the highest levels, risking career-ending injuries and placing their college education second in an effort to play the sport they love and eventually make a career of it. NFL and NBA players make millions every year and are only a few levels of play above college. D1 athletes are competing at a level where they should be being paid as well.

Makala McDonald

St. George