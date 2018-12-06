General Motors has been criticized for closing plants and laying off workers. General Motors is doing nothing more than adapting to a changing auto market. Unless GM is breaking the law, the government has no right to tell GM how to manage its business.

It doesn't make sense for GM to continue to manufacture automobiles that are not in high demand by consumers. The day of the traditional sedan are numbered. Ford has already recognized that. Consumers prefer more versatile trucks, SUV's, fuel-efficient hybrids and electric vehicles.

I hate to see auto workers lose their jobs. Unfortunately, they may have no choice other than to do as GM has done, that is adapt and change by learning new job skills. Let's all hope GM, Ford and Chrysler are able to adapt and remain profitable in a competitive and changing auto market. I have always believed in the American auto industry and our ability to manufacture quality vehicles in the United States.

Neil Thomas

Ogden