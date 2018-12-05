SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like there’s more than one way to win a cat.
What are you even saying?: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has been making headlines after it spoke out Tuesday in a series of tweets that condemned “anti-animal” expressions.
"Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon," the animal rights organization tweeted.
- According to the Washington Post, PETA's aim was to encourage people to remove “speciesist” phrases from their everyday vocabulary by offering some alternative expressions.
- So, for example, the company suggested that the phrase "kill two birds with one stone" be replaced with "feed two birds with one scone."
- USA Today reported that the tweets and suggestions were not received well by the general public.
PETA’s response: According to the Washington Post, representatives from PETA didn’t think their efforts were offensive or of little importance.
- “Our compassion does not need to be limited,” spokesperson Amanda Byrne told the Washington Post. “Teaching people to be kind to animals only helps in terms of encouraging them to be practice kindness in general.”
- Byrne also maintained that the expressions were "not going to be our primary focus by any means," per the Washinton Post.