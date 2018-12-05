SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like there’s more than one way to win a cat.

What are you even saying?: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has been making headlines after it spoke out Tuesday in a series of tweets that condemned “anti-animal” expressions.

"Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon," the animal rights organization tweeted.

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA: Bringing Home the Bagels Since 1980 (@peta) December 4, 2018

According to the Washington Post, PETA's aim was to encourage people to remove “speciesist” phrases from their everyday vocabulary by offering some alternative expressions.

So, for example, the company suggested that the phrase "kill two birds with one stone" be replaced with "feed two birds with one scone."

Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon. — PETA: Bringing Home the Bagels Since 1980 (@peta) December 4, 2018

USA Today reported that the tweets and suggestions were not received well by the general public.

Peta. Peta. I'm all for your mission but inserting racism here to bring home the bagels is a bit of a stretch and insensitive/tone deaf. — Flose Boursiquot (@letitflose) December 5, 2018

You cannot be serious?? — Dan (@DAmeghino) December 5, 2018

I believe in your cause and all that you do for animal rights but this has gone too far . We are becoming an overly sensitive society - lighten up — Merilyn DeFazio (@mer_defaz) December 5, 2018

I’m sorry did PETA just compare the phrase “bring home the bacon” to racism or am I reading this wrong https://t.co/PtguMwrNUy — Noemi Rodriguez (@NoemiRodriguez_) December 5, 2018

Any chance you had of getting my respect is gone @peta. This tweet of yours, equating “speciesism” with racism, homophobia and ableism is deeply disturbing. https://t.co/J3ltQo1GwK — Claire G. Coleman (@clairegcoleman) December 5, 2018

PETA’s response: According to the Washington Post, representatives from PETA didn’t think their efforts were offensive or of little importance.