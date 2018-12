COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — City officials this week announced Scott Jurges has been hired as the new director of finance and administrative services.

Jurges has 16 years of experience in local government finance, having served seven years with Salt Lake County and the past nine years with the Unified Police Department.

Jurges, who was born and raised in the Salt Lake Valley, earned a bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Utah and an MBA from Utah State University.