SALT LAKE CITY — Google’s Santa Track received an upgrade this year.

What’s going on: Google released its annual Santa Tracker this week that allows you to track the jolly ol’ elf using Google Maps as he makes his journey around the world.

Google will work with the U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) for the tracker website.

This year, the tracker will come with an entire“village” of games and activities.

For example, there will be a new item called “Elf Maker,” where you can design a custom elf.

There’s also a “wrap battle” game, which is a lot like the “Dance Dance Revolution” video game.

You can also use the website to learn about translations and to learn code.

There’s also a part where you can write postcards to Santa.

Santa Tracker: Beginning Dec. 23, you can ask Google Assistant, “Google, where’s Santa?” You will then receive an update.

“One of the hardest parts about being married to Santa is that he always forgets to let me know where he is,” said Mrs. Claus, the vice president of product for Santa’s Village and Santa Tracker, in a Google blog post. “This year, I’ve enlisted our elite team of cartographelves to let everyone know where he is as soon as he takes off from the North Pole. In the days leading up to Christmas, Santa will share his location with you on Google Maps so you can see his travels as he moves across the map. Follow along with him there or on our Santa Tracker dashboard on Dec. 24 so you don’t miss his visit.”

Mobile: You can also use the village on your mobile device (iOS and Android), as well as your Android app and Android TV app, according to Newsweek.