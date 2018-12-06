HERRIMAN — The city has announced plans for a new segment of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail.

The segment — dubbed the Wide Hollow Trail — will extend from a future trailhead at approximately 6600 West and 14800 South to the existing Diamondback Trail.

The Wide Hollow Trail will follow stipulations and guidelines established by the Bonneville Shoreline Trails Committee, which requires the trail to be less than 10 percent grade and dedicated for nonmotorized use.

Funding for the trail has been allocated by Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation, and the trail is scheduled to be completed, weather permitting, in early 2019.