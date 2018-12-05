SALT LAKE CITY — There’s reportedly a new “Star Wars” game on the way, and it may offer clues into the next “Star Wars” film.

A Reddit thread shared new information about a video game called “Jedi Fallen Order,” which will come from Respawn Entertainment.

There aren’t many details about the game, but the new info suggests it will be released next year to coincide with “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

The game will reportedly take place about five years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” according to ComicBook.com.

The main character will be named Cal, who was a Padawan Jedi who survived the Order 66 slaughter by the Empire.

Cal will apparently have a mentor named Cerses, who will guide him as they navigate the universe and meet familiar characters from the “Star Wars" universe.

Time: The game will reportedly drop in November 2019, which would put it in line with the release of "Episode IX" in December 2019.

Flashback: EA Play announced the forthcoming project in June 2018, according to Newsweek.

The “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” website includes a small blurb of text that confirms when the game would take place and that its release will be for the holidays of 2019.

Bigger picture: “Fallen Order” will be the first EA “Star Wars” game since the “Battlefront” game in 2017, which was snarled in controversy after the game incentivized spending money in order to progress in the game, The Verge reports.